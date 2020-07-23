1/1
Sherry Paxon
{ "" }
Sherry Paxon

Bucyrus - Sherry L. Paxon, 72, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Altercare of Bucyrus where she resided for several years since her Alzheimer's diagnosis.

She was born in Galion on January 30, 1948 to the late Thomas Junior and Gladys Ruth (Mefford) Teets. The family made their way to Bucyrus where Sherry graduated from Bucyrus High in 1966 and enjoyed hanging out at Dogs 'n Suds and L&K. She earned an associate's degree from Marion Tech and worked for Ekleberry Poultry and American Wire Assembly where she retired in 2014.

Sherry loved her family more than anything. She cared for her younger siblings before becoming a mother herself and loved doting on her kids and grandchildren. Her dogs, Poo Bear and BJ, also brought her much joy. Sherry will be remembered as generous, caring, strong, loving, funny, and a little stubborn at times. Prior to her health issues, Sherry was a member of the former Bucyrus Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She loved the music of her youth and catching TV mysteries like Murder, She Wrote and CSI. McDonald's coffee was a daily treat along with frequent visits to Wendy's and Pisanello's.

Sherry is survived by children, Barbara (Bradley) Breece and Robert (Lani) Paxon; grandchildren, Sean, William, Anthony, Colton, and Peyton Breece and Breanna, Jordan, and Samantha Paxon; siblings, Melvena (David) Pence of Longview, Wash., Michael (Deborah) Teets, David (Debbie) Teets, both of Bucyrus, Mark (Sue) Teets of Dewittville, NY, and Daniel (Joy) Teets of Bucyrus, along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Larry Teets and sister, Sheila D. Teets.

All services for Sherry will be held on Monday, July 27 at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. Friends may call from 12 Noon until 12:55 pm and her funeral will begin at 1:00 pm with burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made payable to Humane Society Serving Crawford County and given through the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Sherry's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.






Published in Telegraph-Forum from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
