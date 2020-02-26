Resources
Shirley E. (Baker) Ziegler

Shirley E. (Baker) Ziegler Obituary
Shirley E. (Baker) Ziegler

Shirley E. (Baker) Ziegler, 93, formerly of Clyde, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Oxford, Ohio.

She was born August 13, 1926 in Ballville Township (Fremont, Ohio) to Dr. Edwin Adams Baker & Mary Edythe (Snell) Baker. She graduated from Clyde High School and earned her Bachelor's degree from Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

On April 23, 1949 she married Gerald "Bud" Ziegler. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2008.

Survivors include their children: Richard (Melanie) Ziegler of Oxford, Ohio and Sara (Randy) Abraham of Bonita Springs, Florida; four grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; and her brother, Willson (Rochelle) Baker of Fremont.

In addition to her husband, Shirley is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard Baker.

Graveside services, for the immediate family, will be held 1:00pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at McPherson Cemetery in Clyde. Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be given to The Episcopal Diocese of Ohio at 2230 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115-2499.
Published in the News-Messenger & Telegraph-Forum from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
