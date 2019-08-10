Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
1991 - 2019
BUCYRUS - Spencer C. Tussey, 28 of Bucyrus passed away on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at home. Spencer was born May 24, 1991 in Marion to Olen Tussey of Louisville, KY and Marcia (Emory) VanEerten of New Washington. In addition to his parents, he is survived by father Jacob VanEerten; grandparents Julia Emory of Bucyrus and Laurena VanEerten of New Washington; siblings Lauren (Joe) Rowan of Crestline, T.J. VanEerten of Columbus, Erin VanEerten of Bucyrus; Jared VanEerten of New Washington; and Samantha Fechner of New Washington, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as special friends Joe and Idel Probst of Tiro. He was preceded in death by grandparents Leroy Emory, Tiemen VanEerten, and Darrell and Evelyn Tussey.

Spencer graduated from Buckeye Central H.S. in 2009 and joined the U.S. Marines. He served in Operation Enduring Freedom and was Honorably Discharged in 2017 with the rank of Sergeant. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, family game nights, putt putt golf, and motorcycles. Spencer spent alot of time with his furbabies, Remmy, Curley, Layla, Hank, Laverne and Shirley.

The family will receive friends at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Monday from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:00 am with Rev. Matt Garrbrant officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to s or Crawford County Humane Society and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Aug. 10, 2019
