Stephanie Jordan
Bucyrus - Stephanie Faye Jordan, age 51, went to be with her Jesus, as she would say "My Jesus" June 23, 2020. She was born to Cecil Jordan and Bernice (Horner) Johnson January 17, 1969 in Painesville Ohio. Stephanie is preceded in death by her father.
Stephanie is survived by her mother, Bernice Johnson; daughter, Chealsea (Justin) Stahl; brother, Timothy (Carol) Jordan; fur babies, dog sam and cats Zoe, Jackson, Calico.
Stephanie was a member of Christ Gospel Church. She loved taking care of her pets. She enjoyed spending time with family. She hadn't been able to do much the last decade has she had been battling her pulmonary illness.
A graveside service will be at Oakwood cemetery Friday June 26, at 2PM. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.