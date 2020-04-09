|
Stephen Glen Butterman
Galion - Stephen Glen Butterman, 60, of Galion passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, after an 8 year battle against cancer. Steve was born in Bucyrus, Ohio on May 6, 1959, to the late Joel Warren Butterman and Dolores Marie (Wurm) Butterman, who survives. Steve led an extraordinary life. After graduating from Bucyrus High School in 1977, he moved to San Diego. He spent 5 years in California and 10 years in Michigan before returning to North-central Ohio. Steve had an adventurous spirit and traveled frequently as a young man. He enjoyed cross-country bicycle trips, his most notable being two solo tours from Ohio to California. Steve had a lifelong passion for education. He attended San Diego City College before earning a BA in English from The Ohio State University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. While at OSU, he was President of the English Club, co-founder of a literary journal, and won an unprecedented number of undergraduate writing awards. He went on to earn an MA in Creative Writing from Eastern Michigan University in 2004. He shared his love and talent for writing while teaching writing courses for several semesters at Zane State College in Zanesville, Ohio. Steve was a gifted author who published 8 books, including two children's books and one book of poetry. His first book, Bicycle Touring: How to Prepare for Long Rides became widely known as a classic in its genre. While not best-sellers, Steve's books were sold and read throughout the world. During the last year of his life, he worked on poems for a second book of poetry that will be published posthumously. Steve came from a large family who will all attest to how kind, intelligent, and easy-going he was. He shared a special bond with his mother, who he talked on the phone with each day. His other loved ones include siblings, Laura Webster, Bucyrus; Juliana (Gary) Weber, Bucyrus; Andy (Karen) Butterman, Bucyrus; Amy (Rod) Frizzell, Bucyrus; Mary (Mike) Atwood, Bucyrus; Bill (Tammy) Butterman, Mt. Gilead; and Tim (Karletta) Butterman, Bucyrus. Steve took great pride in his nieces and nephews, many of whom he enjoyed "favorite uncle" status with. He dedicated his third book, Tales as Tall as a Sunflower, to them. They are Craig (Diana), Crystal (Jared), Cory, Terynda, Curt (Loraine), Chelsea, Cherie (Brad), Jessica, Arron (Jen), Nikki (Matt), Eric (Natalie), Brittany (Casey), Ryan, Kaleigh, Jeryn, Adam, Annie (Brandon), Elizabeth, RoseMarie (Christian), Susanna, Anthony, Michael, Matthew, Hayley, Neil, Mersadece, Merryah (Kyle), Merranda (Tim), Joel, Paul, Luke, Kevin, Kerissa (Brock), Cieria (Tony), Josh. His great-nieces and great-nephews are Alex, Blaise, Sierra, Emmelia, Leo, Millie, Mason, Logan, Korbin, Casey, Justin, Avah, Leah, Jayda, Kaylee, Madalene, Jacob, Seth, Keirsten, Avanell, Everly, Savannah, Cambria, Grady, Addison, Jordyn, Morgan, Madelyn, Drew, Charli, Willa, Parker, Stella, Gary Lee, A.J., Roger, Hazel, Vayda, Ben, Bentley, Nevaeh, Vayda, Kamdyn, Cora, Dallas, Willow, Kyliee, Nataliee; and one great-great-nephew, Mikel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joel Butterman. A private family graveside service will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Bucyrus with Fr. Paul Fahrbach officiating. We ask that anyone attending the Graveside Service please abide to the "Social Distancing" parameters set by CDC. Steve's love of books made his membership in the Friends of the Galion Public Library a natural fit. To honor that passion, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Galion Public Library or the Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Those wishing to share a memory of Stephen or to the Butterman family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com. The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Stephen G. Butterman.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020