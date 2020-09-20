Steve Ekleberry
Upper Sandusky - Steve L. Ekleberry, age 59, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 6:00am at Marion General Hospital.
Steve was born on August 4, 1961 in Upper Sandusky to Lary and Marie (Gerber) Ekleberry, who both survive in Upper Sandusky. He married Sharon Hartschuh on April 26, 1981 and she survives.
He is survived by his 2 daughters, Emma (Rob) Vent of Kirby, and Adelee (Eric) Bowman of Carey. 2 grandchildren Eli and Olivia Vent.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Jessie Marie.
Steve was a 1979 graduate of Wynford High School and after graduating has driven truck for most of his life having owned and operated Ekleberry Trucking for many years.
He was a member of Emanuel United Church of Christ where he served on the consistory and was a member of the Good News Group with the church. Steve was very active in the research with the church cemetery and its restoration project.
Steve served on the Wyandot County Fair Board for 39 years.
For hobbies he enjoyed breeding, raising, and showing sheep locally and also all over the country.
Steve will be remembered for his enjoyment in researching and planning various things, he also enjoyed 4H and loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
A funeral service for Steve Ekleberry will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Emanuel United Church of Christ with Pastor Jay Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Come and join the family in a casual celebration of life gathering on Wednesday, September 23, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Emanuel United Church of Christ. The family prefers those attending be in casual attire.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jessie Ekleberry Memorial Scholarship or the Wyandot County Agri-Society and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com
