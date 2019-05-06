|
Steven "Steve-O" V. Watkins
Crestline - Steven "Steve-O" V. Watkins, 60, of Crestline, passed away peacefully at UH Cleveland Medical Center, on May 2, 2019 in Cleveland after complications from cancer, with his family at his side.
Steve was born in Warren, Ohio on July 4, 1958 to Barbara J. (Watkins) Mortimer, of Ontario. He married Cheryl M. (Thompson) Watkins on June 26, 1999 and she survives.
Steve worked as a truck driver for 39 1/2 years, ending with driving for Midwest Logistics, Marysville. He graduated from Ontario High School, Class of 1977. His '67 GTO was his baby and he enjoyed working on it with his daughter, while drag racing down Maple Street listening to, "I Can't Drive 55" by Sammy Hagar. Steve loved NASCAR, drag racing, sprint car, and dirt track. He was an avid OSU and Browns football fan. Steve also enjoyed fishing, antiquing and HO tracks. Most of all Steve loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren and teaching his grandson how to say "pull my finger". Steve loved his animals, he became the neighborhood "Cat Daddy" because he couldn't turn away a stray. Steve enjoyed Leaning Tower of Pizza, always "well done but not burnt", making steak in a cast iron skillet and made a mean macaroni and hamburger, always saying it was "dummy proof". He always depended on Eric to fix anything and loved his cooking and Steve loved having family meals and cookouts. Steve was known for his green thumb, he loved his flower and vegetable gardens. He couldn't wait to eat a freshly picked tomato and put salt and pepper on it.
Steve is survived by his wife, Cheryl Watkins; mother, Barbara (Watkins) Mortimer; children, Tiffany L. Bickers and fiancé Mick Graf, Mansfield, Kristy Snow, Mansfield, Eric M. Swain, Crestline, Allen J. and Rachelle Buchanan, Shelby; grandchildren, Brayden Bickers, Brenna Bickers; brother, Michael Mortimer, Crestline; special brothers, Brian Ling, Mansfield, Rob Clodfelter, Delaware; special Uncle/Dad, Edwin Smith; special cousin, Tracy Leffler. Steve was also survived by his cats, Huey, Dewey, Louis, Wheezer, Earl, Charlie and Puddin.
Steve was preceded in death by his sons, Jason Mortimer and Tyler Mortimer; special aunt and second Mom, Nancy J. Smith; cousin, Mark Smith, special brother, Allen Moll, and his maternal grandmother, Mabel Elliott.
Friends may call on Wednesday, May 08, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline. A Memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 08, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline, with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Steve's family requests that you please wear your favorite Ohio State, Cleveland Browns or NASCAR clothing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 6, 2019