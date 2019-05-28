Services
Harden-Pauli Funeral Home
1617 South Bay Street
Eustis, FL 32726
(352) 357-4126
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Barkdull Funeral Home
Shelby, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Barkdull Funeral Home
Shelby, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
France Ranch
Eustis, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan France
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan A. France


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan A. France Obituary
Susan A. France

Eustis, FL - Susan A. France, 65, of Eustis, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born in Shelby, Ohio, she moved to Eustis in 1986 from Bucyrus, Ohio. She was an Account Payable Specialist with J.A. Croson of Sorrento, FL and was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Shelby, Ohio. Susan enjoyed Swimming, Boating, and the France Ranch Pool. Susan is predeceased by her Husband, Robert "Bob" C. France Jr.; Brothers, William K. Bruner and Todd A. Bruner; Sister, and Charlene K. Frampton. She is survived by her Parents, Dale and Joan Bruner of Shelby, OH; Sons, Brian J. France (LeLayna) of Grand Island, FL and Bret A. France (Andrea) of Eustis, FL, Brothers, Russell C. Bruner (Maureen) of Shelby, OH, and Clifford E. Bruner (Cindy Strain) of Shelby, OH; Sisters, Roberta J. Rapp (Deny) of Willard, OH and Della D. Burks (Chuck) of Plymouth, OH; and Grandchildren, Danielle Rebando, Breanna Rebando, Brenden France and Matthew France in addition to many nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Barkdull Funeral Home of Shelby, OH May 31st from 9am-11am. Memorial services will be held at the funeral home starting at 11am. Following the service, the family invites everyone to the Trinity United Methodist Church of Shelby, Ohio at noon for lunch. Memorial donations may be made to , Cornerstone Hospice of Tavares, FL or the . A Celebration of life will be held at the France Ranch in Eustis, FL on June 8th at 1pm. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis, FL.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now