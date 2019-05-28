|
Susan A. France
Eustis, FL - Susan A. France, 65, of Eustis, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born in Shelby, Ohio, she moved to Eustis in 1986 from Bucyrus, Ohio. She was an Account Payable Specialist with J.A. Croson of Sorrento, FL and was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Shelby, Ohio. Susan enjoyed Swimming, Boating, and the France Ranch Pool. Susan is predeceased by her Husband, Robert "Bob" C. France Jr.; Brothers, William K. Bruner and Todd A. Bruner; Sister, and Charlene K. Frampton. She is survived by her Parents, Dale and Joan Bruner of Shelby, OH; Sons, Brian J. France (LeLayna) of Grand Island, FL and Bret A. France (Andrea) of Eustis, FL, Brothers, Russell C. Bruner (Maureen) of Shelby, OH, and Clifford E. Bruner (Cindy Strain) of Shelby, OH; Sisters, Roberta J. Rapp (Deny) of Willard, OH and Della D. Burks (Chuck) of Plymouth, OH; and Grandchildren, Danielle Rebando, Breanna Rebando, Brenden France and Matthew France in addition to many nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Barkdull Funeral Home of Shelby, OH May 31st from 9am-11am. Memorial services will be held at the funeral home starting at 11am. Following the service, the family invites everyone to the Trinity United Methodist Church of Shelby, Ohio at noon for lunch. Memorial donations may be made to , Cornerstone Hospice of Tavares, FL or the . A Celebration of life will be held at the France Ranch in Eustis, FL on June 8th at 1pm. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis, FL.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 28, 2019