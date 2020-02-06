|
Susan Jo Shields
Bucyrus - Susan Jo Shields, 83, died peacefully Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Westbrook in Upper Sandusky under the care of Kindred Hospice.
She was born in Bucyrus on July 19, 1936 to the late Dr. Harry and Virginia (Ryland) Kehrer. After graduating from Bucyrus High School in 1954, Susan graduated from Tiffin University with her high school sweetheart, Gene R. Shields, to whom she was married in 1956. Susan was a homemaker and lived in Bucyrus where Gene worked as a banker. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2018 after nearly 62 years of marriage.
Susan will best be remembered for her love of all things having to do with her family. She raised her boys and loved becoming "DeeDee" when grandchildren came along. She never missed the opportunity to be at all their activities. Susan also was a tremendous support to Gene. They did everything together, from following him to his band's concerts, to tennis, to traveling all the lower 48 states and much of Canada. Their favorite destinations were the national parks in the west, trips to Florida, and family vacations in Myrtle Beach. She was a member of Bucyrus United Methodist and the former First UMC, faithful supporter of the Humane Society, loved playing tennis with family and friends, and watching sports, especially if it meant a family gathering. She loved many pets throughout her life. Susan was also a meticulous planner and host, organizing many gatherings and several epic New Year's Eve parties with her grandkids.
Susan is survived by sons, Dean (Sandra) Shields and Steven (Sarah) Shields; four grandchildren, Kelly (Josh) Ard and sons, Hudson and Garrett, Kevin (Tracey) Shields and children, Sierra, Connor, Malina and Melanie, Andrew (Kim) Shields and sons, Peter and Benjamin, and Brandon (Nikki) Shields and children, Lucas, Taylor and Peyton; and her sister, Linda Rossman.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Chuck Rossman.
Friends may gather at Susan's graveside for her funeral on Monday, February 10 at 1:00 pm in Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Mike Corwin officiating. Those wishing to make donations in lieu of flowers may make them payable to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County or the Friends of the Crawford Park District and give through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W Warren St, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Susan's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020