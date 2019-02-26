Susan Jo Steele



BUCYRUS - Susan Jo Steele, 74 of Bucyrus passed away on Sunday February 24, 2019 at Altercare of Bucyrus following a brief illness. Susan was born January 28, 1945 in Bucyrus to the late Nelson Steele Jr. and Elnora J. (Young) Steele. He was also preceded in death by brother Charles Steele.



Susan is survived by sister Margaret Steele of Bucyrus; brother Michael A. (Dori) Steele of Ridgeway S.C.: and aunt Mary Lou Shearer of Bucyrus.



Susie lived her entire life in Bucyrus and graduated from Bucyrus High School. She worked for many years at Stout's Laundromat as well as housekeeping. She was very involved with Genealogy Studies, enjoyed traveling, going to garage sales and auctions, and for several years made quilts and crocheted.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 12 noon in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Bishop Ted Thomas officiating, burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Bucyrus Public Library. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com