Susan M. Markley
Bucyrus - Susan Mae Markley, 70, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Bucyrus Community Hospital from recently diagnosed cancer.
She was born in Bucyrus on December 4, 1948. The youngest daughter of the late Charles and Marion (Ramsey) Wehr. She graduated from Col. Crawford High School in 1966 and worked at Ohio Mutual before becoming a homemaker. She then worked as the school librarian for Col. Crawford before her retirement. She was married to Verl Markley for nearly 38 years when he preceded her in death on May 10, 2015.
She is survived by son, Joel "Eric" Kronenberger; daughter, Megan Markley; granddaughters, Shelby and Kaitlin Cox; five great grandchildren with twins expected; sister, Joy Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betsy Clark.
Susan will be remembered as energetic, loving, and caring by her family, students, and church. She tried to help with anything her children needed, played cards with friends, and enjoyed traveling with Verl to his bluegrass jams. She was a successful bowler in years past and served Woodlawn United Methodist Church by helping count offerings and prepare the monthly meal supporting Jericho House. She was also 30+ year breast cancer survivor. At home, she loved to cook and enjoyed the company of her beloved yorkie, Molly.
Sue's family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20 from 1-3 and 5-7 pm at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. Her funeral will be held on Monday at 10:30 am at Woodlawn UMC with Pastor Sean McLeod officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations can be made payable to Woodlawn UMC and given through the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Sue's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019