Susan Seits Murphey
Bucyrus - Susan A. Seits Murphey, 56, of Columbus died early Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Kobacker House where she was under hospice care for breast cancer.
She was born March 23, 1963 in Bucyrus to the late William A. and Shirley M. (Clinger) Seits. She graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1981 where she was active in Bucyrus Players and established lifelong friendships.
Susan is survived by the joy of her life, her daughter, Paige Murphey and siblings, Kathy (Tom) Noblit, John R. Seits, and Barbara Loyd. "Aunt BB" will also be missed by her niece, Emily (David) Hite and their daughter, Mazie; aunt, Marjorie Morgan; cousins, Jan (Al) Fulton and Mike (Michelle) Hubble; along with many dear friends and extended family. In addition to her parents and husband of 19 years, Susan was preceded in death by sister, Patricia Seits and William P. Seits.
Services for Susan will be held at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 129 W. Charles St., Bucyrus on Friday, March 13, 2020. Family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 1:50 pm and her funeral will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Larry Donner officiating. Her burial in Oakwood Cemetery will take place privately.
Donations can be made payable to Kathy Noblit and will be applied to Paige's 529 college savings plan. These gifts can be given at the church or through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Read more on Susan's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020