Susie M. Cole
Crestline - Susie Marie Cole, 90, of rural Crestline, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her home.
She was born April 24, 1929 in Loudonville to the late J. Carl and Lucille (Cromwell) Roller. She graduated from Loudonville High School, studied music at Capital University for a couple of years before earning her bachelor's degree from Ohio State University and received her master's degree from Ashland University.
Susie was introduced to Glen W. Cole through a blind date at the Loudonville Street Fair and following their marriage on August 29, 1952, they've shared 67 years of creating memories. Susie lived a Christ centered life and built a strong foundation being raised in the Loudonville Baptist Church. She's been a longtime, active member of Tiro United Methodist Church, where she played piano and organ for many years, was a member of the United Methodist Women, taught Sunday School, and was a longtime attendee at the East Ohio Conference at Lakeside.
Susie spent several years caring for her family as a homemaker and in 1976, she took a teaching position with Wynford School District, where she taught third and fourth grade. She had a positive impact on many students over her twenty-year career and following her retirement, she spent a few years as a substitute and was proud to have taught her oldest grandchild at Colonel Crawford.
She made it a priority of following her children and grandchildren with their events and activities and Susie was extremely supportive of her husband in anything he did. Their family spent many weekends camping at various campgrounds, and they enjoyed the friendships formed through the Midway Roadrunners Camping Club. She and Glen also took advantage of his pilot's license and flew around the state to visit others or simply get ice cream. They were members of the Ohio Flying Farmers and during Nov/Dec, she and Glen enjoyed many years wintering in Lake Havasu City.
Susie spent many days working in her vegetable garden, and liked to keep her mind sharp by working crossword puzzles. Many of her mornings were spent watching nature from her big picture window while she enjoyed a cup of coffee and read her daily devotions.
Her amazing smile will be missed by her husband, Glen; three children, Michael (Doreen) Cole, Mary (Mike) Lyons and John Cole; three grandchildren, Nathan Seibert, Lia Seibert and Megan Lyons; sister-in-law, Doreen Roller; nephew, David (Katie) Roller and their children Jack and Vivian, and a niece, Donna (Travis) Jenke. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Roller.
Her family will receive friends from 1-4pm Sunday, September 29 at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus. Funeral services for Susie will be held at 11:00am Monday at Tiro UMC, 202 Sherman St, Tiro with Pastor Garland Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Biddle Cemetery.
Donations can be made payable to either Tiro UMC or HomeCare Matters Hospice and will be accepted through the funeral home or at the church on the morning of services. Memories are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Sept. 27, 2019