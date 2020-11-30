1/1
Susie Weir (Zieg) Johnston
Susie (Zieg) Weir Johnston

Marion - Susie Mae (Zieg) Weir Johnston, at the age of 103 was called home by her Savior on November 26, 2020. Susie was the youngest of six children born to William and Lillie (Retterer) Zieg in Marion, Ohio. Robert (Cartha) Zieg, Alfreda (Elton) Ralston, Estelline (Rudoph) Kinsler, Docie (Marion) Laucher, and two infant sisters preceded her in death. She attended Pleasant School for 12 years and graduated in the Class of 1935. She also graduated from Marion Business College and worked in this field for area businesses.

She married G. William (Bill) Weir, son of Loren E. and Sarah Alberta (Neal) Weir, on September 21, 1941. Together they had two children, Su S. Weir Rowles (David) of North Robinson, Ohio and W. James Weir (Marcia) of Marion, Ohio. William (Bill) died on February 11, 1953. She later married Billie M. Johnston on June 14, 1963. Together they enjoyed music, old cars, and landscaping. Billie died on July 17, 1997.

In addition to Susie's interest in music, she expanded her talents by weaving rugs, playing Scrabble with Su, Bingo and coloring many pictures with colored pencils. She loved to share her pictures with others, even special doctors she would see.

Susie was a proud Grandmother of Jon D. Rowles and Aren S. (Rowles) Chandler of North Robinson, Ohio, Laura B. Weir of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sarah K. (Weir) Homer (James) of Ponte Vedra, Florida. Susie was Great Grandmother to Claire (Chandler) Hoffman (Jonathan) of New Holland, Ohio, Maegan Chandler of North Robinson, Ohio, and Ava and Anderson Homer of Ponte Vedra, Florida. She was Great Great Grandmother to Reagan C. Hoffman.

Susie's family sincerely appreciates the care she was given by the good folks at Kingston of Marion, Westbrook Assisted Living, Upper Sandusky, and Kindred Hospice of Marion, Ohio.

Graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church or the Palace Theatre in Marion, Ohio. The complete obituary may be viewed at Boyd-Born Funeral Home.com where on-line condolences can be made to the family.






Published in Marion Star & Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
