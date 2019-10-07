Services
Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc
476 S Sandusky Ave
Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
(419) 294-1985
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Transfiguration of the Lord Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Beall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Beall


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Beall Obituary
Suzanne Beall

Upper Sandusky - Suzanne Beall, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 7:50am at the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky after several years of declining health.

Suzanne's family is extremely appreciative for the excellent care given by the staff members of The Fairhaven Community and Hospice of Wyandot County.

A Funeral Mass for Suzanne Bremyer Beall will be held at 10:00am Friday, October 11, 2019 at Transfiguration of the Lord Church with Father Conrad Sutter, OFM Conv, and Deacon Kevin Winterstellar officiating. Interment will be held later in the day at Catawba Township Cemetery, Port Clinton with Pastor Steve Sturgeon.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Holy Trinity Church, and Hospice of Wyandot County and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now