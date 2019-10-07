|
|
Suzanne Beall
Upper Sandusky - Suzanne Beall, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 7:50am at the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky after several years of declining health.
Suzanne's family is extremely appreciative for the excellent care given by the staff members of The Fairhaven Community and Hospice of Wyandot County.
A Funeral Mass for Suzanne Bremyer Beall will be held at 10:00am Friday, October 11, 2019 at Transfiguration of the Lord Church with Father Conrad Sutter, OFM Conv, and Deacon Kevin Winterstellar officiating. Interment will be held later in the day at Catawba Township Cemetery, Port Clinton with Pastor Steve Sturgeon.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Holy Trinity Church, and Hospice of Wyandot County and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Oct. 7, 2019