Sylvia Miller
Nevada - Sylvia Miller 82 of Nevada, OH passed away on Sunday March 29, 2020 at home. Sylvia was born October 3, 1937 in Lewis County, KY to the late Wilson E. and Ada (Cropper) Montgomery. She was married September 1, 1956 to James O. Miller who preceded her in death on August 7, 2009. She was also preceded in death by grandson Matt Knoll, 6 half brothers, and 1 half sister.
Sylvia is survived by children Steve (Starr) Miller, Bucyrus; Kathy (Cary) Bloomfield, Galion; James A. Miller of Nevada; Marlene (Dan) Robles of LaGrange; Kay (Lee) Sellars of Newark; and Natasha Miller of Bucyrus; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren with one on the way.
Sylvia was a homemaker and member of the Bucyrus Church of God. She enjoyed gardening and canning, spending time with her grandchildren, cross stitch and reading.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm in Nevada Cemetery. A special thanks to Ohio Health Hospice for taking care of her for the last 4 months. Expressions of sympathy can be made at [email protected] and cards of sympathy can be sent to the funeral home which will forward to the family.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020