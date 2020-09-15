1/1
Taylor Noble
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Taylor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Taylor Noble

Bucyrus - Taylor Noble, 81, of Bucyrus died Monday, September 14, 2020 at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky with his loving family close by.

He was born February 20, 1939 and raised in Perry County, Kentucky where he graduated from MC Napier High School, the first in his family to do so. Taylor was drafted into the US Army in 1963 and served honorably for two years before returning home where he later met Patty Lou. They were married March 11, 1972 and then moved to Ohio where Taylor was working as a dispatcher for Cooper-Jarrett Trucking. After spending over 30 years in the trucking business, Taylor worked for Storage Inns of America and retired as operations manager.

In his younger years, Taylor enjoyed bowling and square dancing with Patty and liked to golf. At home, he did a lot of wood working, gardening, canning, and sitting on his front porch. He was a great handyman who helped his daughters with projects, and he liked finding bargains and adding to his collection of lanterns and pottery crocks at area auctions. "Papaw" dearly loved his grandchildren and watching them grow up.

Taylor is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patty Lou Noble; daughters, Missy (Thad) Wilson and Melinda Tubbs; grandchildren, Kayla Tubbs, Joesee Tubbs, Devin Perry, Amber Perry; brother, Manuel Noble; and sister, Olga Brinley. He was preceded in death by parents, Price and Phema (Neace) Noble and siblings, Luther Noble, Icy Edwards, Mae Campbell, Odell Brush, Hobert Noble, and an infant.

Friends may gather at Taylor's graveside in Oakwood Cemetery on Thursday, September 17 where his funeral will begin at 11:00 am.

Those wishing to make memorial donations can make them payable to Southern Care Hospice and give at the service or Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Taylor's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wise Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved