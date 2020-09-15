Taylor Noble
Bucyrus - Taylor Noble, 81, of Bucyrus died Monday, September 14, 2020 at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky with his loving family close by.
He was born February 20, 1939 and raised in Perry County, Kentucky where he graduated from MC Napier High School, the first in his family to do so. Taylor was drafted into the US Army in 1963 and served honorably for two years before returning home where he later met Patty Lou. They were married March 11, 1972 and then moved to Ohio where Taylor was working as a dispatcher for Cooper-Jarrett Trucking. After spending over 30 years in the trucking business, Taylor worked for Storage Inns of America and retired as operations manager.
In his younger years, Taylor enjoyed bowling and square dancing with Patty and liked to golf. At home, he did a lot of wood working, gardening, canning, and sitting on his front porch. He was a great handyman who helped his daughters with projects, and he liked finding bargains and adding to his collection of lanterns and pottery crocks at area auctions. "Papaw" dearly loved his grandchildren and watching them grow up.
Taylor is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patty Lou Noble; daughters, Missy (Thad) Wilson and Melinda Tubbs; grandchildren, Kayla Tubbs, Joesee Tubbs, Devin Perry, Amber Perry; brother, Manuel Noble; and sister, Olga Brinley. He was preceded in death by parents, Price and Phema (Neace) Noble and siblings, Luther Noble, Icy Edwards, Mae Campbell, Odell Brush, Hobert Noble, and an infant.
Friends may gather at Taylor's graveside in Oakwood Cemetery on Thursday, September 17 where his funeral will begin at 11:00 am.
Those wishing to make memorial donations can make them payable to Southern Care Hospice and give at the service or Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Taylor's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
