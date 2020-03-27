|
Terry Barney
Benton - Terry Lee Barney, age 63 of Benton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Terry was born on July 13, 1956 in Ashland, Kentucky to Herman and Wanda (Wireman) Barney. His father is deceased and his mother Wanda, is living in Galion, Ohio. He married Penny Dyer on September 16, 1978 and she survives.
He is also survived by his daughters: Terra (Brad) Vera of Findlay, Ashley (Chris) Hannigan of Carey, along with 2 grandchildren, Lucas Ford and Maddy Hannigan. A brother Tim (Danelle) Barney of Galion.
Terry owned and operated Home Sheet Metal, Inc. in Bucyrus for the last 30 years.
For hobbies he enjoyed fishing, baseball, especially the Reds, traveling and going to Las Vegas with his family, and his "seafood nights" that he would have a couple times a year at his home.
Funeral services for Terry Lee Barney will be private with burial taking place at Nevada Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020