Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
Bucyrus - Terry Lee Partlow, 70, of Bucyrus passed away on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Grant Hospital in Columbus following a very brief illness. Terry was born September 19, 1948 in Galion. He is survived by Shirley Kincade of Bucyrus, to whom he was devoted; sons Joseph (Mindy) Partlow of Marysville and John Partlow of Bucyrus; daughter Trina Partlow of Bucyrus; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Terry lived most of his life in Bucyrus and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He formerly worked at Timken and drove truck. Terry enjoyed being outdoors. Whether canoeing, fishing, grilling or working in his yard, in the earlier years, you would typically find Terry outside. Terry also enjoyed NASCAR racing and enjoyed attending races and watching them on TV. In his later years, Terry found happiness simply in reuniting with, and taking care of, his beloved Shirley.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 6, 2019
