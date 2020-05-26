|
Thomas C. Cory II
BUCYRUS - Thomas Cantwell Cory II, 60, of Bucyrus, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center following multiple health issues.
He was born October 30, 1959 in Bucyrus to the late Richard L. Cory and Carol L. (Gainey) Cory who resides in Bucyrus. Tom was a 1978 graduate of Bucyrus High School, where he excelled in the band and was proficient in playing saxophone, sousaphone and tuba. He was very proud to have been the recipient of the Arian Award during his senior year for his leadership in the band. Tom went on to earn his Associates degree in Business Administration and put it to good use by working in banking. He went above and beyond for many of his customers, a characteristic inherited from his dad. Over the years, he also enjoyed keeping in contact with classmates and took the initiative to coordinate their class reunions.
Tom was raised in Woodlawn UMC and on August 20, 1981, that is where he married Dorothy Long, his high school sweetheart who survives. Tom had two great loves; the love for his family and the Cleveland Browns. He was always faithful in following his children in their sporting events and always had their back when a ref made a questionable call. He cherished the annual Cory family gathering which was held for many years during the Memorial Day weekend at Cedar Point. He loved to challenge family members to a game of Skeeball. and ride roller coasters. When referring to his passion for the Browns, it was a love/hate relationship. He would be glued to the TV during games, and frustration often set in, but he remained faithful and said, "there's always next year". He was an avid OSU Buckeye Football fan, which was much easier on the nerves,
In addition to his mother and wife, Tom is survived by his children whom were his greatest accomplishments; Thomas (Amber) Cory III, Christina Cory and fiancé, Brandon Douglas and Rhieannae Cory and fiancé, Shane Cole; brothers, Mark (Tami) Cory and David (Janet) Cory; sisters and brothers in law, Joann Long, Boyd Jr.(Julie )Long, Carl Long, Nancy (Pete) Foght; nieces and nephews, Rebecca (Jeremy) Lutz, Nathan (Katie) Cory, Jacob (Kailee) Cory, Jenna Cory, Ben (Andra) Long, Bre (Houman Junior) Yekaman, Bret Long, Brian Long, and Douglas (Ida) Foght; two aunts whom he was close with, Betty Brothers and Beverly (Bruce) Lax; special uncle, Thomas Gene Cory; mother-in-law, Helen E. Long as well as many other extended family members.
Tom and Dorothy's daughter, Christina, is having their 1st grandchild in August. Tom was elated, he will have Thomas as his middle name.
Tom loved his parents and the loss of his father, in 2016 affected him deeply. They played a lot of golf together and shared many conversations; advice, politics, and other life talks, all of which Tom appreciated. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Boyd E. Long, whom he respected.
Calling hours for Tom will be from 4-7 pm Friday, May 29 at Wise Funeral Service. He will be buried at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery.
Donations can be made payable to American Diabetes Association, or a . These gifts will be accepted through the funeral home and expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from May 26 to May 27, 2020