Thomas Hanline
Bucyrus - Thomas August Hanline, age 73, passed away November 10, 2020. He was born July 12, 1947 in Bucyrus to Dawson and Sarah Hanline. His wife of 31 years Philiss Hanline preceded him in death.
He is survived by children, Kellie (Chris Gimble) Hamilton and Mike Akers of Galion, Matthew (Rebecca) Hamilton of Columbus Ohio, Laura (Todd) Sweitzer of Bucyrus, Brandy (Barry) Ledbetter of Avon Lake; his grandchildren that meant the world to him, Jakhob and Jordan Clady, Jameson and Jilly Sweitzer, Aaron Jaklyn and Kaitlyn Hamilton, Clayton and Graham Ledbetter, Ava-London-Vera Wade, Jacob and Emily Chavatzas; daughter Kimberly (John) Chavatzas; sister Roberta (William) Siniff of Bucyrus.
Tom was a Bucyrus Highschool graduate. He also had an accountant degree from Tiffin University. Tom was a simple man. He never missed a day of work in 33 years at Timken until he had a heart attack. He balanced his checkbook to the penny every month. He could remember every house on his paper route as a kid. Tom could tell a story and always willing to show people his grade cards. Papa as his grandkids called him, never told them no. He could always be found in his chair watching the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and The Ohio State Buckeyes he loved watching sports. He enjoyed family dinners at his house and sitting and talking to family and friends. Tom and Philiss had a pretty set schedule and had a lunch most days with daughter Laura and grandkids. He served in the Ohio national Guard. Tom and Philiss babysat many kids and loved them all. They never knew a stranger, everyone was always welcomed for a meal and to chat.
There will be private services per the family's request. Memorials may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society, Alzheimer's Association
