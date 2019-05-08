|
|
Thomas L. "Tom" Fox
Findlay - Thomas L. "Tom" Fox, age 82, died on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.
Tom was born August 5, 1936 in Bucyrus, Ohio, the 12th of 16 children, to the late Paul and Marie (Beran) Fox. Tom was a totally unselfish man who believed in being kind and loving to one another, as his faith (our Lord) told us all to be. He believed in joy!
He married Susan J. Gibson on April 19, 1958 at St. Peter's Church in Mansfield, Ohio. They began their family in Fremont, Ohio, then moved to Findlay, Ohio, where they have resided for many years.
He served in the U.S. Army in Germany as a Chaplain's Assistant from 1956-58. In his career, he worked in the grocery industry, he worked with Proctor & Gamble, and he was the owner operator of Sunshine Bright Cleaning Service. Tom was known for his sunshine personality and Sunshine Bright yellow van. Tom and Susan have been active members of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.
They were blessed with 6 children: Tim (Lu) of Lancaster, Ohio; Laurie (Scott) Smith of Canal Winchester, Ohio; Julie (Becky Pendell) of Waverly, Ohio; John (Lisa) of Marysville, Ohio; Jim (Tonya) of Findlay, Ohio; and Tom (Stephanie) of Madrid, Spain. Also surviving are grandchildren: Jason (Sarah) Fox, Sally (Ehmano) Orso; Brad (Keeley) Smith; Chad Smith; Noah, Enoch, Levi, Bethany, Josiah, and Jacob Fox; Michael (Molly), Matthew, Makenna, and Laura Fox; Jack, Ella, Charlie and Griffin Fox; and great grandchildren: Logan and Maddie Fox; Mason Orso, Macey and Jansen Smith; and Roscoe Fox.
Tom is also survived by three brothers, Don (Ruth) Fox of Bucyrus, Ohio, Dick Fox of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Carl Fox of Peebles, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by five sisters: Rita Smith, Rosemary Stinchcomb, Sister Martha Fox, Sister Emily Fox and Elaine Fox, and seven brothers: John, Jerome, Bob, James, Ed, Paul, and Tony Fox.
Despite Tom's incredible strength and determination; the support of family and the parish community; the care of amazing doctors, nurses, and other care givers; he lost his battle with cancer and lung disease. Tom's family will be forever grateful for those who supported them in so many ways.
Friends and family are welcome to visit on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay and also from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road, Findlay. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may contribute to Cancer Patient Services, 1800 North Blanchard Street, Suite 120; Christian Clearing House, 1800 North Blanchard Street, Suite 107; City Mission, 510 West Main Cross Street; or St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 750 Bright Road; all of Findlay, Ohio 45840.
Online Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 8, 2019