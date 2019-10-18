|
|
Thomas W. Schiefer
Bucyrus - Thomas W. Schiefer, 70, of Bucyrus died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home under the care of his family and Heartland Hospice. He had battled multiple myeloma for five years.
Tom was born in Shelby on July 30, 1949 and graduated from Buckeye Central High School in 1967. He was later drafted into the Army, proudly and honorably serving with distinction in the "The Old Guard" (Charlie Company 2nd Battalion) in Vietnam. Tom worked as a process engineer for GE. He married Vickie Uhl on July 9, 1983 and loved sharing life, laughter, and family with her.
Tom will be remembered as an honest (some would say blunt), hardworking family man who was proud of his children and grandchildren. He always kept busy through work, woodwork, tinkering, yardwork, boat work, fishing, and more. Years of lake and boat life have been enjoyed with family and friends at the Bay Point Yacht Club which Tom served as Commodore. He was also a member of American Legion Post 181 and served in its Funeral Honor Guard. Tom was a big fan of the Browns, Buckeyes, Indians, and NASCAR and he loved visiting on his porch or around a fire where he shared countless extravagant stories with anyone who would listen.
He and Vickie had the opportunity to travel all over including Fiji and returning to Vietnam and Thailand. He was privileged to take part in an Honor Flight this year and he looked forward to military reunions throughout the country.
Tom is survived by his bride of 36 years, Vickie Schiefer; children, Sami (Eric) Giffin, Isaac Thomas (Ashley) Schiefer and their children, Emma Rose, Piper Lynn, and Lincoln Finn, Chelsea Schiefer and her daughter, Bailey Ann, and Malynne Keiter and her son, Harley Barker; and siblings, Leslie "Bud" (Carole) Schiefer, Debby Stinehelfer, and Randall (Ruth) Schiefer. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Virgil Schiefer; stepson, Doug Keiter; and brother-in-law, Mike Stinehelfer.
The Schiefer family will receive friends on Monday, October 21 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Wise Funeral Service where his funeral will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery with military rites by the US Army Honor Guard and Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial donations can be made payable to Chapter #100 or a and given at the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Tom's page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019