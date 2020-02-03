|
|
Tina L. Vassel
Crestline - Tina L. Vassel 53 of Crestline passed away on Friday January 31, 2020 at her home in Crestline. Tina was born June 20, 1966 in Mt. Carmel, IL to the late Richard Gilliham and Jody (Smith) Call of Indiana who survives. Tina was married June 7, 2008 to Brian Vassel who survives along with children Brandy (Delno) First of Mansfield, Thomas Call of Crestline, Corey Vassel of Mt. Gilead, Emily Vassel of Crestline, and Sha'Kyra Call of Crestline; grandson Lance First; brother Mark Call of TN; and sister Lesa Vold of Iowa, as well as many dear friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by daughter Jessica.
Tina graduated from Colonel Crawford High School in 1984 and worked in Health Care as an STNA for over 20 years. She was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church and enjoyed Crocheting and puzzles.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am in Good Hope Lutheran Church with Gene Luidhardt S.A.M. officiating. The family will receive friends at Good Hope on Tuesday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to the or Good Hope Lutheran Church and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020