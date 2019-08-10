Services
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Rosary
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:45 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Bucyrus, OH
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Bucyrus, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Bucyrus, OH
View Map
Toni E. Corona


1941 - 2019
Toni E. Corona Obituary
Toni E. Corona

Bucyrus - Toni Elena Corona, Bucyrus, passed on to eternal life on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Marion General Hospital from complications of multiple myeloma.

Toni was born on August 31, 1941 to Josephine L. (Vitterose) and Anthony P. Corona in Bucyrus and attended Holy Trinity Grade School. She was a 1959 graduate of North Robinson High School.

The middle of five Corona children, Toni spent her childhood living in close proximity to her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family was and is everything to the tight knit Corona family, and although Toni had no children of her own, she was devoted to her 12 nieces and nephews and their families, delighting in their activities and accomplishments. She truly lived a selfless life of service and dedication to all she loved.

Growing up in the family restaurant business, Corona Villa, Toni was an excellent cook who loved nothing more than sharing her culinary masterpieces with family, friends, and patrons. One of her dearest pleasures was watching interactions of customers, friends, and her own family simply enjoying one of her deliciously prepared meals.

With the closing of Corona Villa in 1972, Toni shared her talents with local establishments: Otto's Restaurant; Timken Cafeteria; Bucyrus City Schools; ending her working career caring for clients of Broken Arrow. In every position she held, she was loved and admired by coworkers and those she served.

Toni was a devout Catholic, praying a daily rosary for the intentions of all she loved. She was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bucyrus.

Left to cherish her memory are brothers Frank Corona Sr., Bucyrus, Thomas (April) Corona, Westerville, and sister-in-law Brenda Corona, along with adored nephews and nieces Frank (Trish) Corona, Jr., Jude (Dr. David) Foulk, Carey (Jacki) Corona, Tina Thomas, Christine (Michael) Spaid, Debra (Jon) Mazander, Angela (Christopher) Ferguson, Gina (Dr. Phillip) Rancitelli, Christopher Corona, Maria (Trevor) Bernon, Amanda Corona, Anthony (Jessica) Corona, and their children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother David Corona, sister Mary Jo Schnabel, brother-in-law Sam Schnabel, sister-in-law Donna Corona, and nephew-in-law Dr. Sam Thomas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Paul Fahrbach on Saturday, August 17 at 11am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bucyrus. The rosary will be recited at 9:45am, and the family will greet guests from 10am to 11am.

Immediately following the service, burial will take place at Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to , The Crawford County Humane Society, Nationwide Children's Hospital, and Holy Trinity Catholic Church through Wise Funeral Service.

Memories are encouraged to be shared on Toni's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Aug. 10, 2019
