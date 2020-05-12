Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Bucyrus - Tyler Kaine Howard was truly a one of a kind person. Ty passed away due to natural causes non-Covid related May 8, at Bucyrus Hospital. Ty was born June 30, 1992 in Bucyrus Ohio to Tracey and Tommy Howard both surviving. To know him was to love him. His love for life was unlike any other. He always loved fishing, hunting, baseball and football. There isn't a single person who loved the Cleveland Browns more than him. He could recite any football stat or player at the drop of a dime. You wouldn't miss him at a family function and he was sure to socialize with every single person. Gaming wasn't just a hobby to him, he gave it his all and made lifelong friends with people from all over. Those people turned into family for him. His favorite pass time was telling old stories about the family and high school memories. Everyone who knew Ty knew his heart was pure gold.

Ty is survived by his biggest supporters; his mother Tracey Howard, brother Jordan Howard (Tiffany Towns) and baby sister Kenzie Howard, his two nephews, Huxley and Brier Howard that he loved like his own. A very dear cousin Rashaad Allen. And the love of his life Ashley Kieffer. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins that held him very near to their hearts and lifelong friends that will continue to honor him.

He was met at heavens gates by his grandma Mary Shelt. He was the kindest, funniest, most genuine guy and truly a kid at heart. He will be missed dearly and we are all waiting for the day we get to hear that deep belly laugh again.

We are asking that if you attend visitation or the service you wear your best Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes or Bucyrus Redmen gear. There will be public visiting hours at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home 3PM-7PM Friday May 15. The funeral service will be 12 noon at Munz-Pirnstill Saturday May 16th. Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from May 12 to May 13, 2020
