Ursula Imojean Evans
Bucyrus - Ursula Imojean Evans, 92 of Bucyrus went home to be with the Lord on Sunday September 20, 2020 at Carlisle Place in Bucyrus. Ursula was born March 22, 1928 in Middletown, OH to the late Raymond and Bessie (Decker) Brewer. She was married April 9, 1950 to Elliott Evans who preceded her in death on July 2, 2007.
Ursula is survived by children Jerry (Bonnie) Evans of Lexington, OH; Marlene Carman of Houston TX; and Joy (Daniel) Teets of Bucyrus; grandchildren Michelle Shipman, Gevin Dray, Leslie Chern, and Kelsey Teets; 5 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild and half sisters. She was preceded in death by grandson Matthew Evans.
Ursula moved to Bucyrus several years ago from Middletown. She graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1947 and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Bucyrus Nazarene Church and loved reading her bible. She enjoyed playing piano, spending time with the grandchildren which she babysat for, playing bingo on Christmas Eve with her family, going on walks and flowers with yellow being her favorite. Ursula was a loving mother and grandmother who had a loving smile and heart of gold. She was loved and cared for by the Carlisle House for the past 3 years.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm in the Bucyrus Nazarene Church with Rev. Ray LaSalle officiating, burial will follow in Brokensword Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to the Bucyrus Nazarene Church and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com