|
|
Vanessa Lee Spradling
Bucyrus - Vanessa Lee Spradling, age 66, fell asleep in death January 16, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Vanessa was born to Cloyd Volkmer and Maxilou Link on October 25, 1953 in Bucyrus, Ohio. Vanessa is preceded in death by her father.
Vanessa is survived by husband, Leonard (Al) Spradling; children, Ben (Jenni) Spradling and Sarah (Sam) Rodriguez; 2 grandchildren Benny and Barak; sister Vonnie Neufeld; Brothers and Sisters-in-Law, Aunts, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
Vanessa was a member of the Galion Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and served for many years as a full time Pioneer. Although she loved being a teacher's aide and a home health aide her true passion in life was sharing the good news about God's Kingdom and giving comfort to all she met teaching the Bible's hope of a paradise earth and the resurrection of loved ones. She also loved the many cats she had over the years.
Calling hours will be on January 25th from 2-3pm at the Galion Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 915 Portland Way N, Galion, Ohio 44833, and the memorial service to follow at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family at paypal.me/samsarahrodriguez. Or to support the ministry she shared in, you may make donations at donate.jw.org. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020