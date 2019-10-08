Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Resources
Vicki L. Agin

Vicki L. Agin Obituary
Vicki L. Agin

Sycamore - Vicki L. "Brause" Agin, 65 of rural Sycamore passed away on Saturday October 5, 2019 at O.S.U. Medical Center in Columbus following a brief illness. Vicki was born September 29, 1954 in Bucyrus to the late Marcelle (Wood) Brause and Dale Brause who survives. In addition to her father, she is survived by son Lee (Sandra) Koehler; grandson Gavin Koehler; longtime partner Jim Cassidy; and brothers Kenn and Kim (Pura) Brause.

Vicki graduated from Wynford High School and held various factory jobs. She loved the outdoors and was an animal lover, especially cats and dogs.

At Vicki's request there will be no formal services and following cremation her ashes will be included in a tree memorial on the Brause Farm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Oct. 8, 2019
