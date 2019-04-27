|
|
Vicki Lynn Kanney
Bucyrus - Vicki Lynn Kanney, 66, of Bucyrus, Ohio passed away on April 25, 2019. She was born on December 17, 1952 at Willard Hospital, the daughter of Charles and Alberta (Cowgill) Aukland. She was a 1972 graduate of Seneca East High School.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Kanney, whom she married on August 31, 1996 in Las Vegas, NV; two daughters, Jennifer (Jeff) Beamer of New Washington and Jacquelyn (Pete) Titas of Highland Heights; grandchildren, Sydney and Aiden Beamer and Zachary and Brayden Titas; sister, Eva Godwin of Auburn, IN; brother, Richard (Kathy) Aukland of Attica; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim and Cynth Sheahan of Gahana, Ed Bryner of Sandusky, Charlene Kreim of Galion, Ben and Margie Hines of New Washington, Sue and Ken Prince of Bucyrus, Bernard and Kelly Kanney of New Washington, Joseph and Kay (Dietrich) Kanney of Rockville, MD, Allen Kanney of New Washington and Harry Kanney of Bucyrus; and various nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gregory Kreim; sister-in-law, Cheryl Bryner; and sister-in-law, Ruth Kanney.
Owner and manager of Aukland Flower and Gift Shoppe in Attica for many years. She also worked at MTD in Willard/Shelby for several years. Vicki was a member St. Bernards Catholic Church in New Washington.
Friends and family may visit on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Secor Funeral Home in New Washington, Ohio from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at St. Bernards Catholic Church in New Washington at 10:00 a.m. with Father George W. Mahas officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Catholic Cemetery in New Washington. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Bernards Catholic Church, Seneca East Attica Library, Attica Food Pantry or OhioHealth Hospice. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Apr. 27, 2019