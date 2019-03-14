|
Viola A. Bordner
Palo Alto, CA - Viola A. Bordner, 92, of Palo Alto, CA died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Encina Care Home in Redwood City, CA following a short illness.
Viola was born on January 29, 1927 in Powahatan Point, Ohio to the late Everett and Sylvia Brunner. She was married Sept. 26, 1953 to Donald C. Bordner, who preceded her in death.
Surviving family members include a son, Randall A. (Karyl) Bordner of Mission Viejo, CA; two daughters, Gloria (Stuart) Kreitman of Palo Alto, and Diana (Sam) Fung of Medford, OR; four grandsons, Austin and Zachary Fung of Medford, Benjamin and Max Kreitman of Palo Alto; four granddaughters, Rachel and Amanda of Mission Viejo, Madison of Medford, and Margaux of Palo Alto; and a brother, Richard Brunner of Cordell, OK. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Eileen and Betty, and a brother, Joe.
Viola was a fiercely independent woman who enjoyed quilting, sewing and gardening-and especially adored her eight grandchildren. Viola was selfless and strong; everyone who met her loved her for her sweetness.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in New Washington, Ohio. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 14, 2019