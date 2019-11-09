|
Violet A. Krichbaum
Bucyrus - Violet A. Krichbaum, 99, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Bucyrus, OH at her home.
Violet was born in Chicago, IL on October 22, 1920 to Charles J. and Regina (Gurka) Fiske. She married Oscar M. Krichbaum on April 4, 1945 and he preceded her in death on September 18, 1978.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline where she was also a member of the Altar-Rosary Society for many years. Violet was a proud farm wife for 59 years. She served on the Board of the Crestline Historical Society and was a committee woman on the Election Board.
Our dear mother's life was about family and believing in the power of prayer. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was born and raised in Chicago but made Crestline and the Krichbaum Farm her forever home. She was known for her baking skills, especially pies, rolls, coffee cake and brownies. She always took time each day to drink coffee while reading the newspaper. She enjoyed talking and laughing with people, whether it was in the grocery store, bank, church or on the telephone. She loved spending time with her two sisters, Lil and Ginny, and her cousin Rose. There was never a dull moment when they were together. Later in life when our mother needed some extra help, she had many wonderful and kind caregivers in Theresa, Dotty, Samantha, Deb, Anna, Julie, Melanie, and many others. Kindred Hospice gave her support, especially hospice aid Julia. We thank the nurses and staff at Orchard Park Assisted Living for their help.
She is survived by her children, Charles and Roseanna Krichbaum of Southbury, Connecticut, David and Sandy Krichbaum of Shelby, Pamela and Thomas Holtshouse of Bucyrus, and Stephen and Kathy Krichbaum of Crestline; 12 grandchildren; and her 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Oscar and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Krichbaum; her daughter, Lillian Krichbaum; and her sisters, Lillian Chapis and Virginia Burge.
Friends may call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline, with Rev. Chris Bohnsack, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline Historical Society, or Kindred Hospice of Marion.
