Virginia E. McKeehen
Bucyrus - Virginia Elaine McKeehen (Rossman), 81, Crestline, passed on May 8, 2020, following a short illness. Virginia was a selfless and beloved member of the community, with many dear friends.
Virginia was born on September 4, 1938, to Viola Rossman (Bonin) and Gilbert Rossman, the youngest of four children (Calvin, Genevieve, and Burdette). She attended North Robinson schools, before moving to Columbus to study accounting at Columbus State Community College. She then resided in Bucyrus with her husband, Lowell, and two children, Lon and Darrin, from 1959 until Lowell's passing in 2011. At that time, she moved into the childhood home she inherited, outside of Crestline.
Virginia was known by friends and family for her wisdom and generosity. She loved animals, frequently donating to animal charities and rescues. She was also a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church. An avid reader, she especially liked mysteries and historical nonfiction, often giving books away as gifts. Before illness, she enjoyed planning family reunions and entertaining guests in her home.
Virginia is survived by her dedicated son, Lon, and his wife Allison McKeehen (Himler, Bucyrus, OH); son Darrin (Jacksonville, FL); grandchildren Shannon (Tiffin, OH) and Erica (Chicago, IL); her brother, Burdette Rossman (Glendale, AZ); in addition to many cousins, nieces, and nephews residing around the country. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lowell McKeehen; her brother, Calvin Rossman; her sister, Genevieve Hoss (Rossman); and her nephews, Larry Rossman, Dean Rossman, and David Kincaid.
Funeral arrangements will be provided by Munz-Pirnstill, Bucyrus, with a cremation and burial at Oakwood Cemetery, Bucyrus. Due to COVID19, the funeral will be held for immediate family only; a celebration of life memorial will be held on a future date for family and friends who cannot attend services. More information regarding the memorial will be shared at a later time.
Please send condolences to the McKeehen family at 118 E. Oakwood Ave, Bucyrus. Memorial donations to the Humane Society are also appreciated.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from May 10 to May 11, 2020