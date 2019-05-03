|
|
Vonetta R. Schnarrenberger
BUCYRUS - Vonetta Rea Schnarrenberger, 83, of Bucyrus, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 where she was surrounded by many whom loved her.
On November 25, 1935, Vonetta was born at the family home on Willard St. in Bucyrus to the late Dale M. and Clara A. (Baxter) Snavely. She was a 1954 graduate of Bucyrus High School and worked many years at Timken where she retired from in the mid-1980s.
Vonetta married Donald F. Schnarrenberger on July 6, 1979 and he survives. Don was very active in raising, training and racing Standard Bred Horses and Vonetta was always by his side offering assistance and support. This passion took them to various states throughout this portion of the country. They also enjoyed gathering with friends to play pinochle and euchre but Vonetta's main hobby was BINGO and she often played twice a week for many years. For relaxation, she and Don liked to sit together and listen to the radio, especially when the Cleveland Indians were playing.
Vonetta was active and often on the go. For many years, she walked or rode her bike around many "county blocks" on a daily basis. She was not keen on social gatherings, but she was always there for anyone who needed her assistance. Vonetta was a collector of things and this included cookbooks, which she used to create many fantastic meals and baked goods. She'll be remembered for her fried corn as well as many other masterpieces, which many would try, but duplicate. Vonetta cherished quality time spent with family, especially some of her great grandchildren whom she was able to babysit.
In addition to Don, her husband of 40 years, Vonetta is survived by four children, Loren (Julie) Snavely, ReaGina (Rusty) Dewiel, Kathleen Snavely and Chris (Carl) Easterday all of Bucyrus; five grandchildren, Jayme (Jim) Creel, Mandy (Jason Alspach) Dewiel, Jennifer Metzger, Neil (Erica) Metzger and Haley Easterday; six great grandchildren, Braxen Spears, Karley Spears, Alexis (Garrett) Shutler, Jordan Creel, Erica Alspach and Cassidy Alspach; one brother, Adrin (Cathy) Snavely of Bucyrus as well as many nieces and nephews. Vonetta was preceded in death by six siblings, DeEsta Williams, Earnest Snavely, Delta Mae Gallant, Delloris Kelley, Robert Snavely and Dian Love.
Her family will hold a celebration of life gathering from 1 - 4 pm Sunday, June 2 at the Liberty Twp. Fire Hall, 4628 Liberty St., Sulphur Springs and friends are encouraged to come and share how Vonetta touched their lives. Memories are also encouraged to be shared by visiting her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 3, 2019