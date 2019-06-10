W. Wayne Kiess



BUCYRUS - W. Wayne Kiess of Bucyrus lost his yearlong battle with cancer, he passed away on Saturday June 8, 2019 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Wayne was born September 10, 1942 in Crawford County to the late J. Edward and Florice (Green) Kiess. He was married Sept. 18, 1963 to Janice (Groves) Kiess who survives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son Jeffrey in 2015.



Wayne is also survived by children David of Columbus and Ronald (Janet) Kiess of Bucyrus; grandchildren Tiffany Riels, Matthew Gallant, Brandon Kitzmiller, Chelsea Kitzmiller, and Logan Kitzmiller; great grandchildren Duane Riels, Brady Riels, Lilly Kitzmiller, Trenton Kitzmiller, Easton Kitzmiller, Tinley Kitzmiller, and Kyler Carte.



Wayne graduated from Plymouth High School in 1961 and retired from Swan Hose after 43 years in 2007. Wayne grew up on the farm and always loved farming. He enjoyed spending time with his great grandchildren and taking one day trips to Amish Country and the Racino.



The family will receive friends at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am in the funeral home with burial to follow in Salem Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be made to the and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com