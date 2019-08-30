Services
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bucyrus United Methodist Church
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Bucyrus United Methodist Church
Resources
Wanda S. Rowlinson


1951 - 2019
Wanda S. Rowlinson Obituary
Wanda S. Rowlinson

Bucyrus - Wanda Rowlinson, 67, of rural Bucyrus, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at OSU Ross Heart Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born October 29, 1951 in Bucyrus to the late Herbert Lohr and Myra (Claus) Cook who survives in Bucyrus. Wanda graduated from Col. Crawford High School and shortly thereafter married Roger A. Rowlinson on November 7, 1970.

Wanda was no stranger to hard work and will be remembered mostly for her many years of employment at both Baja and Bucyrus Community Hospital where she worked in Environmental Services.

The only thing Wanda would want others to know is that she devoted her life to her family. She and Roger cherished life together and enjoyed many nights camping at Sunset Springs or Foxfire. She was proud of her two boys and her grandchildren were the light of her life. Whether involved in sporting events or showing animals at the fair, she was there to support them. She was an excellent cook and baked phenomenal treats for which her family was grateful.

In addition to her mother, Myra Cook, Wanda is survived by Roger, her husband of nearly 49 years; two sons, Scot (Kara) Rowlinson and Doug Rowlinson; five grandchildren, Kyle, Karissa, Alexandra, Kolin and Kurtis Rowlinson; siblings, Don (Peg) Lohr, Tom (Deb) Lohr, Al (Rose) Wagner, Jeff (Karen) Wagner, Frosty Lohr, and Dale (Pat) Lohr; as well as many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry (Natalie) Rowlinson, Richard Rowlinson, Connie (John) Walker, Rodney (Melanie) Rowlinson, and Kathy Rowlinson.

Preceding her in death were her father, Herbert Lohr; brother, Bruce Lohr; nephew, Jeremy Lohr; brother-in-law, Kenneth Rowlinson; stepfather, Wilbur Cook; and sister-in-law, Kit Rowlinson.

Her family will receive friends from 11 am to 12:50 pm Tuesday, September 3 at Bucyrus United Methodist Church, where her funeral will begin at 1:00pm that day with Pastor Mike Corwin officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

Donations can be made payable to Col. Crawford Athletic Boosters; Buckeye Central Athletic Boosters, or the Humane Society Serving Crawford County. These gifts will be accepted at Wise Funeral Service or at the church on the day of Wanda's services. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Aug. 30, 2019
