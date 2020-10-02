Wilbur "Willie" H. Miller
Bucyrus - Wilbur "Willie" H. Miller, 95, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Rockynol Skilled Nursing Center in Akron after a period of declining health.
He was born on June 11, 1925 in Crawford County to the late Ray and Minnie M. (Spiegel) Miller. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy (Hites) Miller and four brothers, Warren, Carl, James, and Alvin.
Willie is survived by his two children, Dennis (Connie) Miller and Sandra (Rodger) Robertson; four grandchildren, Nathan (Traci) Miller, Amy (Tim) Suba, Laura (Patrick) Brubaker, and Johnathan (Shelby) Miller; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Thursday, October 8 from 12 Noon - 2:00 pm at Wise Funeral Service. A graveside funeral will begin at 2:30 pm in Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Tim Compton officiating and conclude with military rites by the US Navy Honor Guard and Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail. With respect to everyone's health, social distancing and face masks will be required.
Memorial donations are encouraged to be made payable to Gideons International and given through the funeral home. Read more about Willie's life and share memories or photos on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
