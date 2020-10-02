1/1
Wilbur H. "Willie" Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilbur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilbur "Willie" H. Miller

Bucyrus - Wilbur "Willie" H. Miller, 95, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Rockynol Skilled Nursing Center in Akron after a period of declining health.

He was born on June 11, 1925 in Crawford County to the late Ray and Minnie M. (Spiegel) Miller. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy (Hites) Miller and four brothers, Warren, Carl, James, and Alvin.

Willie is survived by his two children, Dennis (Connie) Miller and Sandra (Rodger) Robertson; four grandchildren, Nathan (Traci) Miller, Amy (Tim) Suba, Laura (Patrick) Brubaker, and Johnathan (Shelby) Miller; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Thursday, October 8 from 12 Noon - 2:00 pm at Wise Funeral Service. A graveside funeral will begin at 2:30 pm in Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Tim Compton officiating and conclude with military rites by the US Navy Honor Guard and Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail. With respect to everyone's health, social distancing and face masks will be required.

Memorial donations are encouraged to be made payable to Gideons International and given through the funeral home. Read more about Willie's life and share memories or photos on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wise Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved