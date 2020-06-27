Will M. Pifer
Bucyrus - Will Pifer, the youngest of five children, passed away too soon, at the age of 16, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Those who truly knew him quickly realized he was wise beyond his years. Will was a kind soul with a big heart, had an extra-large personality, and the most beautiful voice you have ever heard. He always brought joy to everyone's day with his intellectual sense of humor, "Mom why did you name me a word?" The world was a better place with him here and our lives will never be the same without him. He will never know how greatly he will be missed.
He was born on July 17, 2003 the son of Ken H. Pifer and Joy M. (Burger) Gledhill who both survive. Will would have been a senior at Bucyrus High School. Will enjoyed his pet turtles and loved time spent with his dog, Rocky. He was kindhearted and never shied away from a hug. Will was an honored uncle at the age of 5. Will was intelligent beyond his years and was a straight A student. He had the respect of all his teachers, probably because he enjoyed thinking and conversing over issues rather than just shrugging things off. When other students struggled to comprehend, Will would say, "I got this!" and could easily help his classmates understand. Will was a highly organized and responsible individual. He enjoyed his hair long, liked to look nice wherever he was or whatever he was doing, and was very comfortable in a suit and tie. When not at school, Will enjoyed gaming with friends and often had a Dr. Pepper to drink while ruling the online world. He was a kick-ass gamer. We are proud to call him ours, and he will never be forgotten.
He will be missed by many, but his family is completely heartbroken; they include his father, Ken Pifer; mother, Joy (Kenny) Gledhill; paternal grandfather, Will (Rosie) Pifer; maternal grandfather, Charles Burger; four siblings, Big brother Andrew Pifer, Jenna (Alema) Assenheimer and her three children Marlee, Joesie, and Manaia, Brittney (John) Brady, Charlee (Marque) Assenheimer and her son Khamdyn and bonus daughter Gracelynn; as well as many aunts, uncles, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mildred Bores.
We know heaven must be beautiful right now, because it has you in it.
A private funeral is being held, and he will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery.
If you really want to make a difference, please take the time to pay someone a compliment as it might have a lasting impact and certainly will brighten their day. Memories and photos are encouraged to be shared on Will's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Bucyrus - Will Pifer, the youngest of five children, passed away too soon, at the age of 16, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Those who truly knew him quickly realized he was wise beyond his years. Will was a kind soul with a big heart, had an extra-large personality, and the most beautiful voice you have ever heard. He always brought joy to everyone's day with his intellectual sense of humor, "Mom why did you name me a word?" The world was a better place with him here and our lives will never be the same without him. He will never know how greatly he will be missed.
He was born on July 17, 2003 the son of Ken H. Pifer and Joy M. (Burger) Gledhill who both survive. Will would have been a senior at Bucyrus High School. Will enjoyed his pet turtles and loved time spent with his dog, Rocky. He was kindhearted and never shied away from a hug. Will was an honored uncle at the age of 5. Will was intelligent beyond his years and was a straight A student. He had the respect of all his teachers, probably because he enjoyed thinking and conversing over issues rather than just shrugging things off. When other students struggled to comprehend, Will would say, "I got this!" and could easily help his classmates understand. Will was a highly organized and responsible individual. He enjoyed his hair long, liked to look nice wherever he was or whatever he was doing, and was very comfortable in a suit and tie. When not at school, Will enjoyed gaming with friends and often had a Dr. Pepper to drink while ruling the online world. He was a kick-ass gamer. We are proud to call him ours, and he will never be forgotten.
He will be missed by many, but his family is completely heartbroken; they include his father, Ken Pifer; mother, Joy (Kenny) Gledhill; paternal grandfather, Will (Rosie) Pifer; maternal grandfather, Charles Burger; four siblings, Big brother Andrew Pifer, Jenna (Alema) Assenheimer and her three children Marlee, Joesie, and Manaia, Brittney (John) Brady, Charlee (Marque) Assenheimer and her son Khamdyn and bonus daughter Gracelynn; as well as many aunts, uncles, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mildred Bores.
We know heaven must be beautiful right now, because it has you in it.
A private funeral is being held, and he will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery.
If you really want to make a difference, please take the time to pay someone a compliment as it might have a lasting impact and certainly will brighten their day. Memories and photos are encouraged to be shared on Will's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.