|
|
Willard H. Peck
New Washington - Willard H. Peck, age 95, of New Washington, OH, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at OhioHealth in Shelby, OH.
He was born, on January 27, 1925, in Rogersville, Missouri to the late George L. and Estella M. (Tribolet) Peck.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Madalyn (Shaffer) Peck, who he married on July 27, 1949 in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Willard and his parents came to New Washington in 1926. Willard was raised and spent most of his life in the area. He graduated from the New Washington Public School in 1943. He served three years in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was a life time member of The American Legion Post 405.
Willard and his wife, together built a lovely brick home, where he resided until his death within the loving care of family members. During his life, Willard served several years as President of the Crawford County Amateur Radio Club, and was treasurer of the Tiffin Camera Crafters for several years.
Willard was employed for 30 years by the Swan Rubber Company of Bucyrus as an electrician and maintenance supervisor. He was employed 12 years at Mansfield Brass and Aluminum in New Washington, Ohio. He retired in 1990. He belonged to numerous clubs and organizations over the years. Some of the clubs represented are RV traveling, photography, roller skating, Amateur Radio and Amateur TV. Willard enjoyed hiking, beach combing, computer technology, farming, gardening, and nature. He very much loved all animals especially "his kitties".
Left to cherish his memories are his sister, Mary Lou (Charles) Philbrick of New Washington; a niece, Vickie (Dean) Proudfoot of Tiro; three nephews: Robert (Cynthia) Philbrick of Shelby; Donald (Robin) Philbrick of New Washington; and David Philbrick of New Washington, and many great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Secor Funeral Home in New Washington, Ohio on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM where his funeral service will be at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pamela Sayre of the United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in New Washington. Online condolences may be made to Willard's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020