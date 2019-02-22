|
|
William B. Leitzy
Bucyrus - William B. Leitzy, 91, of Bucyrus died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Orchard Park Assisted Living after several months of failing health.
He was born in Tod Twp. on July 8, 1927 to the late Corvin and Etta (Flickinger) Leitzy. Bill was raised in Dallas Twp. on the family farm he later operated and graduated in 1945 from Mt. Zion High School where he was on the basketball and track teams. A WW2 veteran, he served in the US Army from 1945-1947, stationed in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. Shortly after his return home, he met Lenora Shuck and they were married November 14, 1948. A great partnership in love and life, they farmed together, raised a family, and enjoyed many travels over the years.
Bill was a lifelong farmer in the Mt. Zion community where he also worshiped at Mt. Zion UMC and enjoyed gathering with friends and neighbors for cards and meals. He raised dairy cows and came to be known to a few as "Buffalo Bill" when he began raising buffalo with his son. He served in numerous capacities including Dallas Twp. Trustee, Crawford County Fair Board, Marion Federal Land Bank Assoc. Director, Oakwood Cemetery Board, and was proud to have overseen the planning and construction of the Friendship Bridge.
A master storyteller, he wrote several volumes and shared many of the stories and poems with his fellow Rusty Zippers over coffee. Bill was an avid hunter of deer and turkey, enjoyed woodworking, and working with antique farm machinery. Bill and Lenora enjoyed boating and fishing on Lake Erie, traveling throughout the United States, and were privileged to visit Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the Caribbean. Bill was a member of American Legion Post 181 and used his computer for email and antique farm machinery research. He also loved sports, watching his children and grandchildren participate and following The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Bill is survived by his wife of 70 years; children, Kathy Leitzy of Fostoria and Rick (Nadine) Leitzy of Bucyrus; and two grandchildren, Michelle Leitzy and Aaron Leitzy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Franklin, James, and Edwin.
The Leitzy family will receive friends on Sunday, February 24 from 2-4 pm at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus and on Monday from 10-10:50 am at Mt. Zion UMC, 1192 Mt Zion Rd, Bucyrus where his funeral will begin at 11:00 am with Rev. Mark Cannon officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery with military rites by the US Army and American Legion Post 181 Honor Guards.
Memorial donations may be made payable to or a and given at the funeral home or church. Memories and photos can be shared on Bill's page at wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Feb. 22, 2019