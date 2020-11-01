William C. "Billy" "Boo Boo" McHenryBUCYRUS - William C. "Billy" "Boo Boo" McHenry, 74 of Bucyrus passed away on Saturday October 31, 2020 at Signature Health in Galion. Billy was born June 15, 1946 in Nevada to the late Nelson "Ward" and Mary C. (Ruth) McHenry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by twin brother Junior McHenry. Billy is survived by niece Tabitha (Russell) Smith of Nevada and Nephew Wesley McHenry of Marion; great nieces and nephews Alexis and Nathanial McHenry and Ricky and Kaycee Smith; aunt Mabel Detterman of Bucyrus; as well as cousins.Billy attended Wynford School and worked for over 20 years at Bucyrus Blades. He enjoyed bowling, setting up and attending flea markets, traveling, and Ohio State Football. Billy donated blood to the American Red Cross for many years.Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with burial to follow in Nevada Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 am until the time of the service.The family suggests that attendees dress casually in blue jeans.