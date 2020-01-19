|
William D. Foulk
Bucyrus - Lifelong and well respected Bucyrian, Bill Foulk, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Altercare. He had been in failing health for the past month.
Born on May 8, 1924 in Bucyrus, William David Foulk was the beloved only child of Blanch Lucinda Zoller and Herbert Owen Foulk. Bill spent the majority of his life in the community he so dearly loved.
Bill attended Kilbourne Elementary and was a 1942 graduate of Bucyrus High School where he played on the varsity basketball team. As a graduate of the Ohio Northern College of Pharmacy and a member of Kappa Psi Fraternity, Bill took pride in pharmaceutical studies just as his father and uncle before him.
After graduating pharmacy school, Bill spent a year working beside his uncle and best friend, Robert Zoller, in his drugstore in Kent, Ohio. Only seven years apart in age, Bill and Bob loved each other like brothers. It was while filling prescriptions one day that a fellow Ohio Northern classmate, Betty Watters, came in for lunch. Bill finally found the courage to ask her out on a double date with Bob and his wife, Tink Zoller.
Betty and Bill married on August 28, 1948, and the newlyweds immediately returned to Bucyrus where Bill went into business with his father at Foulk's Rexall, 'You know where, on the square'.
Betty and Bill enjoyed nearly 72 years of doing all the things they both loved; raising their 3 children, hosting and attending endless dinner and card parties with their many friends, boating and spending time at the family cottage in Marblehead, and traveling.
When Herb retired, Bill purchased the business and spent a total of 50 years behind that prescription counter. One of the ways Betty showed her devotion to her husband was to deliver a 'delicious hot dinner' through the side door of the pharmacy every evening for all of those fifty years.
A member of the Greatest Generation and World War II Veteran, Bill's strong work ethic and his commitment to his customers meant he could be found working 9am - 9pm, 6 days a week, and 9am - 5pm on Sunday for most of his career. As a pillar of the community, Bill was a huge proponent of Uptown Bucyrus and loved his town. Many local students found their first jobs in Mr. Foulk's store. Bill was a great mentor and was well loved by his employees. Because of Bill's commitment to his hometown, Foulk's Pharmacy remained a 77-year cornerstone of the community.
Bill filled his last prescription in 1996, and retirement did not slow down Betty and Bill, who continued to golf, snow ski, play euchre and bridge, travel the world, and spend time with their adored grandchildren by attending as many of their activities and functions as possible. Bill's charm and whit, and grandpa's 'little ditties' could entertain grandchildren and friends alike for countless hours.
Bill was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Masonic Lodge, American Legion Post 181, Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, a director of the Farmers and Citizens Bank board, the Romeos, and the Rusty Zippers where he enjoyed many hours reminiscing with former classmates and lifelong friends at The Pelican. He was honored to be the Grand Marshall of the Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival Parade in 2010.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his uncle Robert Zoller. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Betty, sons Stephen D. (Susan), Chester Springs, PA, and Dr. David W. (Jude) of Marion, daughter Susan L. Clouse of Osseo, MI, honorary daughter German exchange student Ulli Foltz Napoli of Venegono Superiore (VA) Italy (Betty and Bill traveled to Germany as honorary members of Ulli's wedding party); grandchildren Stephanie (Matthew) Hemmerick, Julie (Brian) Martin, David Matthew Foulk, Jessica Clouse, David Samuel Foulk, Justin (Ashley) Foulk, and Dr. Claudia (Drew) Mosley, and great-grandchildren Madeline and Simon Hemmerick, Harper Nelson, Sydney Martin, namesake William Mosley, and one more on the way.
The family will greet guests on Wednesday, January 22 at 2:30 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 130 S. Walnut St., Bucyrus with service and military rites at 4pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to St. Paul's, Crawford Park District, or and will be accepted through Wise Funeral service or at the church on day of services. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Marion Star & Telegraph-Forum from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020