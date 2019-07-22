William K. "Bill" Montague



BUCYRUS - William K. "Bill" Montague, 97 of Bucyrus passed away on Saturday morning July 20, 2019 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing facility in Upper Sandusky. Bill was born June 4, 1922 in Carey, OH to the late William E. Montague and Mary Hazel (Donelson) Luxon. He was married November 12, 1943 to Phyllis E. (Ulrich) Montague who preceded him in death on December 5, 2000. He was also preceded in death by infant son James E. Montague, sisters Ruth Dotson, Betty Johns, Charlotte Montague, and Mary Ellen Lanning, as well as step brother Harold "Bamby" Evans.



Bill is survived by sons William E. Montague and David E. (Ellen) Montague both of Bradenton, FL; daughter Mary Ann (Gene) Truka of Bucyrus; grandchildren David L. Montague, Rochelle Montague, Brett and Grant Montague, Erica (Daren McCabe) Truka, and Stacey (Adam) Smetzer; great grandchildren Aubrey, Emma, Kenley, Maddie, McKenzie, Marcus, Jonathan, Michael, Brayden, Declan, and Cailee; sisters Nancy Williams of Findlay and Margaret Ann Miller of Bucyrus; and his pet dog "Chico".



Bill attended Carey Schools and moved to Bucyrus from Carey in 1953. He worked in quality control at the Timken Company from 1953 until his retirement in 1982. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bucyrus and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the European and Asian Theatre. He was a member of the AMVETS Post #27, Moose Lodge #669, and Life member of VFW Post #1078 and American Legion Post #181. Bill Volunteered at Bucyrus Community Hospital for several years delivering mail. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, golfing, and was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.



Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Cr. Co. Humane Society or the Gifts for Yanks. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com Published in the Telegraph-Forum on July 22, 2019