William Murdoch
BUCYRUS - William Robinson Murdoch, age 87, passed away at home October 24, 2019. William was born to the late Walter B. Murdoch and Elizabeth M. Robinson January 17, 1932 in New Britain Connecticut. William was married to Phyllis Lynn Murdoch whom preceded him in death. William is preceded by parents, wife, brother, Duncan Murdoch; and brother in law, Jimmy Seaman.
William is survived by children, Mark (Karen) Murdoch, Scott (Carla) Murdoch, David (Kacie) Murdoch; grandchildren, Scott Murdoch Jr., Brittany (Nik) Fogle, Alex Murdoch, Branden Douglas (Christina Cory), Bryan Douglas (Betsy Michaels), Kevin Murdoch, Emily Murdoch, Katie Murdoch, and Shiyenne Current; great-grandchildren, Bailey Douglas, Lillyan Fogle, Averi Douglas, and Shilese Fogle; sister, Ann (Tony) Cooper; sister-in-laws, Sandra Murdoch and Carol Seaman.
William was a former U.S. Marine during the Korean War. He received accolades such as National Defense Service Medal and Navy Occupation Service Medal. William went into teaching after the military math being his subject of choice. He taught at many different private schools in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Michigan. He was a member of the American Legion. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed sports, and going skiing. He was a hockey coach as well as various other sports for many years as well.
Visiting hours are at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home Friday November 1st from 4PM-6PM. There will be a service following visiting hours at 6PM. Memorials may be made to "Hypersomnia Foundation". Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019