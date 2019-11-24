|
|
William R. Booher
William R. Booher, 79 of Findlay and formerly of Bucyrus, Ohio died suddenly at 3:03 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Blanchard Valley Hospital.
Bill was born on May 22, 1940 in Van Wert, Ohio to the late John Booher and Elizabeth Maxine Shell (Adams), who survives in Van Wert, Ohio. He was a graduate of Convoy Crestview High School in Van Wert, Ohio and received an Associates Degree from Ft. Wayne Business College. Bill also served his Country in the National Guard.
He married Sharon Chambers in Findlay on September 3, 1961 and she survives along with a son, Jeff (Karen) Booher of Bucyrus, Ohio a daughter, Tammy (Earl) Sleek of Fostoria, Ohio; five grandchildren, Nicole (Paul) Flores, Danielle Gordon, Jessica Gordon (Paul Striff), Justin (Angee) Booher, Jacob (Madalyn) Booher; ten great grandchildren; a brother, James (Phyllis) Adams of Van Wert, Ohio, a brother-in-law, Larry Klinger of Van Wert, Ohio, brother and sister-in-law, DuWayne and Kathy Chambers of Findlay, Ohio and Conard and Nancy Chambers of Anchorage, Alaska, along with many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lori Anne Booher, a sister, Jacqueline Klinger and a granddaughter, Sharia Gordon.
Bill and Sharon were active members of the First United Church of Christ in Findlay.
Bill was formerly employed as an accounting manager at Marathon Oil Company. He later became Supervisor of Accounting for Ohio Mutual Insurance Group in Bucyrus, Ohio, working his way up to CFO and eventually retiring as CEO of the company.
Bill loved the Lord and was always active in the Church. He served as an Elder and taught Sunday School and led Small Groups for many years. Bill loved his family and worked hard his whole life to provide and care for them. Bill was a wonderful husband and father, always taking time for family. He is well known by family and peers for his sense of humor and quick whit. Bill was also well known for taking meticulous care of his home and properties. He worked tirelessly to maintain, beautiful, well manicured lawns and landscape, he took pride in his property's appearance. Bill loved basketball and enjoyed playing in his earlier years and also enjoyed watching the Buckeyes and Cavs play. Bill and Sharon enjoyed 58 years together and had a wonderful life. He was loved and will be missed dearly.
Visitation will be held from 1 PM to 3 PM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME, followed by the funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be private in Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to First United Church of Christ, 2100 Greendale Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019