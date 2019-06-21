|
|
William T. "Bill" Henry
CHATFIELD - William T. "Bill" Henry, 89, of Chatfield, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at OSU Wexner Medical Center.
Bill was born October 14, 1929 in Bairdstown, Ohio to the late Cecil P. and Cleo M. (Hillard) Henry. He learned the value of hard work at the young age of 17 after leaving home to work in the Woodville Stone Quarry. He also took interest in horses and was proud to own one which he rode and competed in horse roping and barrel racing for a number of years. In 1955, Bill married Bonnie Jean Felkey and she survives.
To care for his family, Bill began crop sharing on land around St. Rt. 103 and slowly grew his farm which consist of dairy cattle, hogs and all the other daily duties. He preferred his tractors to be green and even though he retired at the age of 62, he lived by his motto, "I'm a farmer to the day I die".
Bill was a straightforward guy who worked hard during the week and reserved his Saturday evenings for playing euchre with friends. He was proud of his 30 years spent as a Chatfield Volunteer Firefighter and enjoyed helping with their chicken BBQ dinners. Bill liked to tinker with machinery and loved fishing at Lake Erie when he got the chance. When it came time to unwind, he could often be found in front of the TV watching old westerns, wrestling or the Lone Ranger.
In addition to Bonnie, his wife of 64 years, Bill is survived by his three children, Timothy (Sherry Overmyer) Henry, Cindy (Miles Horsley) Henry and Judy (Dale) Sipe; six grandchildren, James Henry, David Henry, Dee McCullough, Tammy Flinn, Tonia Sipe and Shelby Sipe; seven great-grandchildren, Ryan, Sidney, Jaydan, Nilya, Errol, Kamren and Britney. Bill is also survived by a brother, James Henry and his friend, Ron Zucker, a man who was always there when Bill needed assistance.
He was preceded in death by three siblings, Cecil Henry, Lois Patton and Sopha Glick as well as his dog, King who he considered to be his fourth child.
Bill's family will receive friends from 12-3 pm Saturday, June 22 at Wise Funeral Service, where his funeral will begin that day at 3:00 pm with Rev. Dale Sipe celebrating his life. Burial will follow in Brokensword Cemetery.
Donations can be made payable to or a and will be accepted through the funeral home. Memories are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on June 21, 2019