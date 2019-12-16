Services
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Felkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma J. "Billie" Felkey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma J. "Billie" Felkey Obituary
Wilma J. "Billie" Felkey

Bucyrus - Wilma J. "Billie" Felkey, 93, of Bucyrus, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born February 16, 1926 in Ottawa, Ohio to the late Rudolph and Anna (Eberle) Kolhoff. She retired from the General Electric Co. in 1986 and was past president of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Mrs. Felkey was a wonderful mom, grandma, and great grandma. She enjoyed raising her family and traveling the country with her husband and family, visiting 49 states. She will be remembered for being a great cook and baker, an avid reader, and for always giving good advice.

In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alvie J. Felkey, in 1985 and siblings (ages at death), Norman Kolhoff (92), Carl Kolhoff (3), Doris Carpenter (74), Dolores Kolhoff (85), Frances Gehrlich (97), Elizabeth Hazelton (86), and Ruth Hinkle (94).

She will be greatly missed by her children and their families, Henry (Katie) Felkey, Dwight (Karla) Felkey, Brad (Nancy) Felkey, Tracey (Randy) Pritchard, Holly (Greg) Studer, and Kim Felkey; grandchildren, Chris (Sarah) Felkey, Rachel (Scott) Straka, Dillon Felkey, Kallie Felkey, Beth (Jeremy) Crall, Melissa Pritchard (fiancé Jamie Combs), Jaclyn Reynolds, Jarrod (Christi) Reynolds, Tonya (Adam) Harris, Travis (Cierra) Reynolds, and Alyssa Fulwider; and 15 great grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 18 at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish, 307 N. Locust St., Ottawa, Ohio with Fr. Matthew Jozefiak officiating. Her family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 until it is time to begin the service. Burial will follow in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to be made payable to either Holy Trinity Catholic Church or Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. They can be given the day of the service or at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W Warren St., Bucyrus. Memories and photos can be shared on Billie's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -