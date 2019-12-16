|
Wilma J. "Billie" Felkey
Bucyrus - Wilma J. "Billie" Felkey, 93, of Bucyrus, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born February 16, 1926 in Ottawa, Ohio to the late Rudolph and Anna (Eberle) Kolhoff. She retired from the General Electric Co. in 1986 and was past president of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Mrs. Felkey was a wonderful mom, grandma, and great grandma. She enjoyed raising her family and traveling the country with her husband and family, visiting 49 states. She will be remembered for being a great cook and baker, an avid reader, and for always giving good advice.
In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alvie J. Felkey, in 1985 and siblings (ages at death), Norman Kolhoff (92), Carl Kolhoff (3), Doris Carpenter (74), Dolores Kolhoff (85), Frances Gehrlich (97), Elizabeth Hazelton (86), and Ruth Hinkle (94).
She will be greatly missed by her children and their families, Henry (Katie) Felkey, Dwight (Karla) Felkey, Brad (Nancy) Felkey, Tracey (Randy) Pritchard, Holly (Greg) Studer, and Kim Felkey; grandchildren, Chris (Sarah) Felkey, Rachel (Scott) Straka, Dillon Felkey, Kallie Felkey, Beth (Jeremy) Crall, Melissa Pritchard (fiancé Jamie Combs), Jaclyn Reynolds, Jarrod (Christi) Reynolds, Tonya (Adam) Harris, Travis (Cierra) Reynolds, and Alyssa Fulwider; and 15 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 18 at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish, 307 N. Locust St., Ottawa, Ohio with Fr. Matthew Jozefiak officiating. Her family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 until it is time to begin the service. Burial will follow in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to be made payable to either Holy Trinity Catholic Church or Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. They can be given the day of the service or at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W Warren St., Bucyrus. Memories and photos can be shared on Billie's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019