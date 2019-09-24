|
Woodrow D. Crock
Galion - Woodrow D. Crock, 86, of Galion passed away on September 21, 2019, at Galion Community Hospital after a battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Woodrow was born in Crawford County, Ohio on March 18, 1933, to the late Edith (Steinhilfer) Crock. He married Marilyn Joyce (Richards) Crock on December 6, 1952, and she preceded him in death on February 6, 2015.
Woodrow was a graduate from the Whetstone High School in 1952. He was a life-long farmer and did carpentry work. Woodrow enjoyed searching for and collecting antiques with his wife Marilyn.
Woodrow is survived by his sons, Glenn (Paula) Crock of Marion, Steve (Joan) Crock of Galion, Gary Crock of Galion, Dale (Kim) Crock of Galion and Mark Crock of Galion; his grandchildren, Matt Crock, Nathan Crock, Justin Crock, Josh Crock, Andy Crock and Krista Gardner; his great-grandchildren, Adeline and Miles; his brother-in-laws, Jim Richards of Findlay and Tom Richards of Bucyrus.
Friends may call on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research.
Those wishing to share a memory of Woodrow or to the Crock family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Woodrow Delano Crock.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Sept. 24, 2019