(Hylkema) TIMMERMAN
TIMMERMAN - Marianne
(nee Hylkema)
Age 90, August 2, 2020, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late K. Russell Timmerman; devoted mother of David (Bonnie) Timmerman, Raianne (Joseph) Saeli, Leianne Timmerman and the late Luanne; adored grandmother of five and great-Nana of one; dear sister of Arnold Hylkema, Janet (Richard) Taylor and the late George and Donald Maw; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Marianne was a member of the Sheridan Park Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for 62 years and also a member of the Town of Tonawanda Ladies Auxiliary. Private Services. Memorials may be made in memory of Marianne to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Western & Central NY, 4043 Maple Rd., Suite 105, Amherst, NY 14226. To leave a condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
