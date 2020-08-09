1/1
(Hylkema) TIMMERMAN
TIMMERMAN - Marianne
(nee Hylkema)
Age 90, August 2, 2020, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late K. Russell Timmerman; devoted mother of David (Bonnie) Timmerman, Raianne (Joseph) Saeli, Leianne Timmerman and the late Luanne; adored grandmother of five and great-Nana of one; dear sister of Arnold Hylkema, Janet (Richard) Taylor and the late George and Donald Maw; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Marianne was a member of the Sheridan Park Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for 62 years and also a member of the Town of Tonawanda Ladies Auxiliary. Private Services. Memorials may be made in memory of Marianne to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Western & Central NY, 4043 Maple Rd., Suite 105, Amherst, NY 14226. To leave a condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Ave
Kenmore, NY 14217
(716) 877-7979
